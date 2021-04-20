Joe Burrow’s knee took center stage during Bengals redesigned jersey unveiling

Chris Roling
·2 min read
The unveiling of the Cincinnati Bengals jersey redesign Monday was a special moment for teams and fans.

It was a great success too based on the reactions. The Bengals offered up a sleek new design that got back to basics, hitting many fan requests such as removing the side panel and shadowing from the numbers. Chad Johnson was even there, puffing on a cigar to surprise players like Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon.

The reveal also provided a close-up view at Burrow’s knee.

It sounds like a silly thing, but Burrow’s rehab progress has largely been kept under wraps — on purpose as the team looks to protect him.

But it was so Burrow to flaunt the scar during the reveal:

To say onlookers noticed would be an understatement:

As of now, everything with Burrow is on schedule as he and the team shoot for Week 1. Monday was just something of a small reminder as to what he’s facing as the summer approaches.

