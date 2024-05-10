Joe Biden Goofs In Praising Candace Parker As WNBA Champs Visit White House

President Joe Biden celebrated the career of retiring Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker as he congratulated the team for its WNBA championship on Thursday.

Only he got Parker’s career wrong.

“While she couldn’t be here,” Biden said at the White House ceremony, “I want to acknowledge someone who will be considered one of the greatest all-time coaches — Candace Parker.”

Parker has never coached, but she has put together a remarkable stint as a player for the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and briefly for the Aces.

The president quickly got back on track in listing her achievements on the court.

“She played 16 seasons in the league, two Olympic gold medals, two regular season MVPs, and a Final MVP,” he said. “And look — and going out on top of the world with her third ring. She announced her retirement from the game. But I want to thank her for an incredible career. We know she’s got a whole world in front of her. A whole world.”

Biden may not be able to call her coach, but he can now call her “president.” This week she was appointed as the president of women’s basketball for Adidas.

The Aces, who were without the injured Parker for the late regular season and playoffs, won their second straight title in 2023 by beating the New York Liberty in the finals. “I kind of like that back-to-back,” Biden said, joking about his reelection bid.

Biden, 81, has come under scrutiny for verbal blunders, while his Republican opponent Donald Trump, 77, has drawn attention recently by appearing to fall asleep at his hush money trial.

But more Americans are concerned with Biden’s mental fitness than Trump’s, according to a recent poll.

