JM Eagle LA Championship 2024 prize money: What Hannah Green and Co. earned

Hannah Green successfully defended her title at the JM Eagle LA Championship. And with the increased purse, she collected more money this time around.

The tournament purse was bumped $750,000 to $3.75 million. A year ago, Green won $450,000 for her victory. It was $562,500 this Sunday.

Here's a look at how the purse was paid out to those who made the cut at Wilshire Country Club.