Jimmy Garoppolo isn't to blame for 49ers' loss to Broncos, Colin Cowherd says

Jimmy Garoppolo's first start of the 2022 NFL season didn't scream confidence after the 49ers fell 11-10 against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

The 30-year-old went 18-for-29 on his pass attempts for 211 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception and a quarterback rating of 81.2.

While many are criticizing the play of Garoppolo, FS1's Colin Cowherd isn't one of them, believing that many factors resulted in the veteran quarterback's less-than-desirable performance against Denver.

"They wouldn't give him a playbook because they wanted to see if Trey Lance developed," Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Monday. "He took no snaps, didn't play in the preseason, didn't start Week 1, didn't start last week

"This was his first start of the year. Trent Williams, the best left tackle, got hurt, didn't have their number one running back, and Kittle had to stand and block most of the game. And you're shocked against that defense, a top-five or six defense Garoppolo struggled."

Furthermore, Cowherd argued that the NFL media is willing to give other quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady a pass when they've underperformed in one game this season.

"No playbook; they wouldn't give it to him," Cowherd added. "No practice coming off shoulder surgery to his throwing side, and that's his opening game.

"Against Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, the best young corner in the game in Patrick Surtain II, altitude, mile high, desperate Denver, and he led with a couple of minutes to go in the fourth. And you're blaming that on Jimmy G?"

Garoppolo will have an opportunity to bounce back in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium in the first meeting between the rivals since the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

