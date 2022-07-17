Jimmy Garoppolo homework, DK Metcalf a top-10 WR and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

At the conclusion of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what has been happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Seahawks have done homework on Jimmy Garoppolo

The Seahawks have not made any moves at quarterback and appear to be set on Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting job, but they have been connected to a number of quarterbacks. They were believed to have interest in Baker Mayfield, who ultimately was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers.

Now they have apparently done their homework on the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, who is on the trading block.

It would seem unlikely for an in-division trade, but the Seahawks are prepared.

Quandre Diggs is Seahawks' most underrated player

Diggs is a key player on Seattle’s defense. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, getting selected each of the last two seasons.

Yet, somehow, he is still the most underrated player on Seattle’s roster.

Low-ranked roster

The Seahawks lost several key players this offseason and had their worst season in more than a decade. Entering this coming season, they have one of the worst-ranked rosters in the league.

DK Metcalf named top-10 WR

Metcalf had more than 1,300 yards in 2020 but then had a down year in 2021. Even with the down year, ESPN has him as a top-10 receiver in the league, based on votes from players, coaches and executives.

Ken Walker a top fantasy RB target

If you are getting ready for your fantasy draft, the Seahawks have an intriguing rookie running back. Ken Walker Jr. is a top fantasy target.

