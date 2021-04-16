Jimmy Boeheim, son of Syracuse coach Jim and Buddy's brother, transfers from Cornell to Orange

It's officially a Boeheim Bonanza in upstate New York.

Jimmy Boeheim, the oldest son of longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, transferred from Cornell to the Orange on Friday. He'll have the chance to play for his dad alongside younger brother Buddy.

Jimmy joined the Big Red as a little-recruited player and entered his name into the transfer portal last November after the Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He announced the move on Twitter with a single "orange" emoji.

“I honestly think the possibility of playing with my brother and for my dad and for the program that made me fall in love with the game outweighs (anything else)," Jimmy told Syracuse.com. “I love Syracuse. I never stopped loving Syracuse. So it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

Buddy Boeheim congratulated his big brother with a photo of the two of them from back in the day in Syracuse gear.

In his final season at Cornell (2019-20), Jimmy Boeheim averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.

Thanks to the NCAA's new one-time transfer rules, Jimmy Boeheim should be eligible immediately for the Orange next season.

