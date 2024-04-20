Jimmies softball split doubleheader with Doane

Apr. 19—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown opened its doubleheader against Doane University with a 2-1 win over the Tigers on Friday, April 19, at the Nelson Family Bubble.

The Tigers opened the scoring when Anna Prauner hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Jeryn Allen and push the visitors in front 1-0. The Jimmies responded in the bottom of the sixth when Mackenzie Lefebvre hit a double with runners on first and second and lined a double down the left field line to score both and push the Jimmies in front 2-1.

After the Tigers run scored in the sixth, the Jimmies' Hope Ransome retired four of the next five hitters. On the bump, Ransome pitched a complete game, giving up one run on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

On the other side, the Tigers starter was Abbi Arroyo who went 5.1 giving up one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out one.

