Jimmie Johnson will be part of Indianapolis 500 broadcast, drive in NASCAR on same day

Jimmie Johnson is ready to do a different kind of Indianapolis 500/NASCAR double.

The NASCAR Cup legend will be part of NBC's coverage for the Indy 500 on May 26 before traveling to Charlotte Motor Speedway to drive in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 that night. He has competed in four Cup races this season.

It's not quite what NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson is attempting: driving in both races on the same day.

Johnson, 48, has won seven Cup championships and four Brickyard 400s on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. He also competed in the 2022 Indy 500, finishing 28th.

"I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality," Johnson said in a news release. "Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jimmie Johnson will announce Indy 500, drive in NASCAR on same day