Jim Irsay: “There is no such thing as an ugly win”

The Colts escaped Denver with a victory, in one of the ugliest Thursday night games the NFL has ever staged.

Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t mind getting a win under less-than-perfect circumstances.

“There is no such thing as an ugly win,” Irsay told Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV after the 12-9 overtime victory. “There’s no such thing as a beautiful loss. So, to me, I know it was tough. But this win looks like a beauty to me. Raquel Welch times 40.”

Raquel Welch may not appreciate the comparison. She may like it even less than being fired for not using her arms while tap dancing.

Irsay acknowledged that the Colts indeed have some things to fix. Indeed they do. They’ve pulled a pair of wins out of their butts. That’s just not sustainable. And it’s definitely not pretty.

