Jim Irsay needs someone to protect him from himself

Jim Irsay is a hazard to himself.

The Colts owner began his current self-sabotage by claiming in an interview on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel that his 2014 arrest resulted from prejudice against rich white billionaires. Then, Irsay threatened to sue ESPN's First Take based on things said about him during Wednesday's show.

Irsay kept going. He posted this on X, formerly known as Twitter: "And on 1st Take, the Woman that preceded Stephen A… how dare you pretend to know me; I don’t know your name and I don’t care to. If my Black Mother Dorthy was still alive..you’d be in some big Hot Water! You are mean and ugly Your a Nothing Burger."

It's unclear whether Irsay was referring to Molly Qerim or Kimberley A. Martin, both of whom appeared in the segment devoted to Irsay's comments regarding bias against billiionaires.

Regardless, it's inappropriate. It's unbecoming to Irsay, the Colts, and the NFL. As I opined during training camp, when Irsay popped off about running backs generally and Jonathan Taylor specifically, Irsay is unfit to own an NFL team.

Fitness doesn't matter. He owns the team. There's no effective mechanism for forcing him to sell, unless he crosses Snyder-esque lines.

Still, his comments to HBO and his Wednesday posts on X make everyone look bad. Ultimately, he needs someone to protect him from himself.

He shouldn't have done the HBO interview. Someone should have intervened to stop it. He shouldn't have posted what he posted on X today. Someone should have intervened to stop it.

We've requested comment from the NFL. The league can't be happy with the situation. The Colts can't be happy with the situation.

Irsay should not have said what he said to HBO. He shouldn't have posted a threat to sue ESPN's First Take. He shouldn't have attacked one of the female contributors to the show.

Ultimately, he shouldn't own the Colts. However, as 49ers CEO Jed York said several years ago, you can’t fire an owner.

Plenty of fan bases — along with the NFL — would be far better off if you could.