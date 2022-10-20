Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones & Robert Kraft's war of words, Brady skips town, Rodgers wants simplification & CMC's trade value

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

When you get all the NFL owners in one room (minus lightning rod Dan Snyder), the pressure is bound to boil over when you have that collection of money, ego & power. Such was the case on Tuesday as multiple NFL owner feuds spilled out and generated some spicy headlines.

Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein, who was at these owner meetings in New York this week, to discuss the fireworks coming from the semi-annual meetup of the league's top powers. First, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke out against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, insisting that, "there [is] merit to removing [Snyder]." Next, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly lashed out at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, insisting, "don't f**k with me," over a potential extension for commissioner Roger Goodell.

Later in the podcast, Jori & the two Charles' chat about two QB controversies coming out of Week 6 in Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady skipping Saturday walkthroughs to attend the aforementioned Robert Kraft's wedding & Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' public plea to "simplify" the offense.

Finally, the crew closes out the show discussing the trade market for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey & debates the reason for the precipitous drop in scoring this season.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones & New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were key figures in some major infighting between NFL owners at league meetings this week. (Photos by Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones & New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were key figures in some major infighting between NFL owners at league meetings this week. (Photos by Getty Images)

0:20 Jim Irsay publically implies Dan Snyder could be removed as Washington Commanders owner

8:30 Jerry Jones warns Robert Kraft over possible Roger Goodell extension

21:30 Tom Brady skips Buccaneers Saturday walkthrough to attend Robert Kraft's wedding

28:15 Aaron Rodgers' latest complaints about the Packers offense

43:45 What is Christian McCaffrey's trade value and what teams are interested?

55:50 Why has scoring and offense been so low this season?

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

Story continues

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts