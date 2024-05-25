Jhonatan Narváez Rumored to Sign with UAE Team Emirates

LUCA BETTINI - Getty Images

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) is rumored to be joining Tadej Pogačar at UAE Team Emirates in 2025, according to reports by CyclingNews and CyclingUpToDate. Such a transfer would strengthen the already colossal team, and would likely make Narváez a key rider in support of Pogi on Grand Tours.

The 27-year-old Ecuadorian racer won the first stage of this year’s Giro, his second stage win at the Italian tour. He’s also done well in one-day races, with impressive results in the Spring Classics. He’s won the Ecuadorian National Championships twice and the Pan American Games road title in 2023.

Narváez suffered a nasty crash and concussion in Ghent-Wevelgem earlier this Spring, but recovered to take the win in the opening, hilly stage of the Giro. That makes him the only rider besides Pogačar to wear the Maglia Rosa in this year’s tour.

The INEOS rider came very close to a second Giro win on Stage 9 in Naples, where a late breakaway left him just short. At the end of the stage, the sprinters caught Narváez inside the final 50 meters thanks to a lead-out pull from race leader Pogačar. The victory was taken by Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), but Narváez’s efforts further proved his top form.

If Narváez were to join Pogačar at UAE, his role would likely be that of a strong support rider, particularly in stage races and one-day classics. Given the versatility he has shown this year, Narváez could be instrumental in both leading out sprints and providing crucial support in the mountains. This set of skills could particularly be useful in Grand Tours.

The Ecuadorian first joined the professional peloton in 2018 when he signed with QuickStep. He then joined Team Sky, now INEOS Grenadiers, in 2019. If this move to UAE Team Emirates were to proceed, Narváez would join other former INEOS riders, Adam Yates and Pavel Sivakov, in the Middle Eastern team.

