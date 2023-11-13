Jets takeaways from Sunday's 16-12 loss to Raiders, including Zach Wilson’s late-game interception

The Raiders and Jets both have strong defenses and match up similarly on offense with an overmatched young quarterback, and a stud receiver and running back.

Predictably, the teams cancelled each other out for most of the game as it was 9-9 entering the fourth quarter. The Raiders would break through and take the lead 16-9 on a Michael Mayer touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter, then held the Jets to a field goal on their next drive.

With a chance to ice the game late, the Raiders turned the ball over in Jets territory when Ashtyn Davis recovered a Josh Jacobs fumble. As they looked to drive downfield for the win, the Jets put the game on Zach Wilson’s shoulders, and he got them as far as the 20-yard line before throwing a back-breaking interception to Robert Spillane. Although the Jets got the ball back, they were only able to get close enough for a Hail Mary pass and this was unsuccessful.

The loss drops the Jets to 4-5 on the season and their playoff hopes seem to be fading. You have to wonder how many of their games are actually winnable if they can’t beat a team like the Raiders.

Here are some takeaways...

- After Monday night’s game last week, Robert Saleh repeatedly bemoaned the “self-inflicted wounds” that stalled the Jets every time they seemed to be moving the ball and these were the first words out of his mouth in his half time interview. Holding penalties negated two first downs and a touchdown for the Jets in the first half, and on the first series of the second half, a penalty negated yet another first down.

- Wilson had one of his better first half performances of the season, despite modest numbers. The Jets scored on their opening drive for the first time all season and he twice scrambled for 20-yard gains when nothing was open downfield. He ended up with 263 passing yards.

- Dalvin Cook had 26 yards on four carries in the first half as he showed more juice than he has all season. His second carry went for a 10-yard run which was the first 10-yard run he’s had since his fifth carry of the season in the first half of the opener. He had 39 carries in a row that went for less than 10 yards prior to that. Cook did not carry the ball after halftime.

- The difference between the teams in the first half was Jordan Whitehead’s interception, as he jumped a route to set up one of the Jets’ three first half field goals. Raiders rookie Aidan O’Connell making the big mistake while Zach didn’t was the main reason the Jets led at the half.

- The Jets’ pass rush denied the Raiders a field goal on one of their drives as they came up with back-to-back sacks to knock Las Vegas out of range after they had driven down to the 25. However, Bryce Huff’s roughing the passer penalty set up a long kick just before half time for the 9-6 margin.

- Jacobs landed a big blow late in the third quarter when he burst for a 40-yard run to set up the Raiders’ touchdown. Jacobs had entered the game averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and the Jets had held him to 2.6 per carry prior to that run. Breece Hall, on the other hand, saw his biggest plays negated by penalties and ended up with just 28 yards on 13 carries, although he did add 47 yards on three catches.

- The Jets last scored a touchdown in the first quarter of the Giants game, so they’ve now gone over 11 quarters and 36 offensive drives without getting the ball in the end zone.

- After his rough game last week, Allen Lazard was held without a catch until there was less than six minutes remaining. One of his only two targets prior to that was a gadget play where Garrett Wilson threw wildly out of bounds while Lazard looked like he was potentially open for a touchdown.

Highlights

What's next

The Jets remain on the road next week as they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4:25 p.m.