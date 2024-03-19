Jets signing former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves in a dire salary cap situation this offseason, leading them to release former first-round draft pick Mike Williams, among other cap-saving moves.

The Chargers loss has quickly become the Jets’ gain, as Gang Green picked up the wide receiver to add another talented playmaker opposite of Garrett Wilson.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes confirms the Jets are signing Williams to a one-year deal worth $15 million.

Williams, 29, has two 1,000-yard seasons to his credit (2019, 2021) and has scored 31 touchdowns in 88 career games, proving himself an elite talent at the wide receiver position when healthy. But “when healthy” has been a problem for the Clemson product.

Williams tore his ACL in his right knee in Week 3 of the 2023 season, so he’s currently coming off of major surgery. He’s also dealt with back and neck injuries in his career, as well as ankle issues.

The Jets have made it clear that they’ve been looking to upgrade their wide receivers room. The team was reportedly interested in Mike Evans before he re-signed in Tampa, and they were also reportedly involved in trade talks with Williams’ former Chargers teammate, Keenan Allen, who was eventually dealt to the Chicago Bears.

Williams, a bigger-bodied receiver at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, should be a nice complement to Wilson and a big-time red zone option for Aaron Rodgers, but as ever, health will be a huge factor.