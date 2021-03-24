Jets sign DE Curry, agree on deal with RB Coleman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
·3 min read
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) moves out of the pocket under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency. The team announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021 it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who'll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence. The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency. The team announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021 it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who'll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence. The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
1 / 2

Jets-Free Agency Football

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) moves out of the pocket under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency. The team announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021 it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who'll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence. The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets added experience and depth on both sides of the ball with their latest moves in free agency.

The team announced Wednesday it signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry, who'll provide an already formidable D-line a veteran pass-rushing presence.

NFL Network reported the one-year deal is worth $1.3 million with $1.075 million guaranteed.

The Jets also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with running back Tevin Coleman, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the signing. NFL Network first reported the agreement, and ESPN said it's worth up to $2 million.

Curry joins a defensive line that was upgraded last week with the signings of Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins. They'll join Quinnen Williams, who showed lots of promise in his second season, on a unit that is easily a strength for new coach Robert Saleh's team. The Jets also have John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips and Jabari Zuniga as D-linemen on the roster.

The 32-year-old Curry, a native of Neptune, New Jersey, was a second-round pick of Philadelphia in 2012 out of Marshall. After six years with the Eagles, he signed with Tampa Bay and played one season with the Buccaneers before re-joining Philadelphia in 2019.

Curry has 32 1/2 sacks while being used mostly as a rotational defensive end throughout his NFL career. He had three sacks in 11 games last season with the Eagles. Curry also has 92 quarterback hits.

Coleman, who turns 28 next month, has dealt with injuries the past two seasons but jumps to the front of a running backs depth chart in New York that includes La'Mical Perine, coming off an injury-plagued rookie year, and Ty Johnson and Josh Adams — both of whom have been mostly backups in the NFL. Pete Guerriero, a former Monmouth star, is also on the roster.

Coleman has familiarity with both Saleh and Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from the past two seasons together in San Francisco. So, he made a lot of sense from a scheme standpoint for the Jets, who entered free agency needing to add upgrades to the running back spot.

Coleman was drafted by Atlanta in the third round out of Indiana in 2015 and established himself as a versatile performer out of the backfield. After a career-high 800 yards rushing and 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2018, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers, worth $10 million.

A high ankle sprain caused him to miss two games in 2019 as he was part of a running back rotation that included Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida as the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl. Coleman sprained a knee in Week 2 against the Jets last season and sat out four games. He was inactive for three more games after returning, finishing the season with a career-low 53 yards on 28 carries in eight games.

For his career, Coleman has rushed for 2,937 yards and 24 touchdowns and caught 117 passes for 1,224 yards and 12 scores.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Jets sign former Eagles DE Vinny Curry to 1-year deal

    The Jets and defensive end Vinny Curry came to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

  • Veteran Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting Jets

    Vinny Curry and Joe Douglas have reunited, if only for the time being.

  • Former Eagles’ DE Vinny Curry agrees to deal with the New York Jets

    Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry agrees to deal with the Jets

  • Tevin Coleman to sign with Jets

    Free agent running back Tevin Coleman is heading to New York. Coleman will sign with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After spending the last two seasons with the 49ers, Coleman will be playing for coaches he knows well, as new Jets head coach Robert Saleh was previously the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and [more]

  • NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks talked Eric Bledsoe trade package with Pelicans

    With the NBA trade deadline approaching, New Orleans Pelicans talked with New York Knicks about a trade package involving Eric Bledsoe and a first round draft pick.

  • Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade

    The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew. Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said "at this point, no.” Signing Beathard could change that.

  • Lower cap leads to more cuts than usual in NFL

    If it seemed as if NFL teams have been shedding contracts nearly as fast as signing them in recent weeks that’s because it’s almost true. With a shrinking salary cap in a sport with few contracts that are fully guaranteed, teams have spent the weeks leading up to free agency and the first few days of the new league year getting out of deals signed in recent years when there was more money available to spend. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams after building their free agent class around them, or Tennessee shedding starting defensive backs Adoree Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Kenny Vaccaro, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block.

  • Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting the New York Jets in free agency

    The New York Jets are interested in signing former Eagles defensive end, Vinny Curry

  • Mets make slew of roster moves, including Jordan Yamamoto to Triple-A

    Jordan Yamamoto highlights the Mets' most recent spring training cuts heading into Opening Day.

  • Reeling from pandemic, Hungarian zookeeper puts price tag on his life's work

    Tibor Toth plays every day with Mohini and Begum, white Bengal tigers he has bottle-fed like dozens of other rare animals in the zoo he has built up over 25 years. The Hungarian zoo owner said he was inspired by Austrian-born naturalist Joy Adamson, who in her book "Born Free" told the story of how she and her husband raised a lion cub and trained it to fend for itself. "The pandemic came, which rattled us badly, and today we often get up not knowing what the next day will bring and thinking that this is the end of it now after 25 years," he said, giving a whipped cream treat to the Bengal tigers.

  • Pope, citing pandemic effect, cuts pay for cardinals, others

    Trying to save jobs as the pandemic pummels Vatican revenues, Pope Francis has ordered pay cuts for cardinals and other clerics, as well as nuns, who work at the Holy See. In a decree published online Wednesday by the Vatican's official newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Francis said that starting in April cardinals' salaries will be reduced 10%. Superiors of the Holy See's various departments, who, with few exceptions, are clerics, will be hit by 8% cuts while lower-ranking priests and nuns will see 3% vanish from their paychecks.

  • Homeschooling doubled from pandemic's start to last fall

    The rate of households homeschooling their children doubled from the start of the pandemic last spring to the start of the new school year last September, according to a new U.S. Census Bureau report released this week. Last spring, about 5.4% of all U.S. households with school-aged children were homeschooling them, but that figure rose to 11% by last fall, according to the bureau's Household Pulse Survey. The survey purposefully asked the question in a way to clarify that it was inquiring about genuine homeschooling and not virtual learning through a public or private school, the Census Bureau said.

  • NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks not into Andre Drummond?

    As the NBA trade deadline approaches, are the Knicks interested in Andre Drummond? The Cavaliers and Drummond are reportedly entertaining a trade or buyout.

  • The power of touch: Boutique stretching thrives amid COVID

    Pandemic-weary Americans starved for human interaction and physical touch are taking advantage of a growing wellness option once reserved for Hollywood actors, rock stars and elite athletes: boutique stretching. “It’s like a workout, but you feel way more flexible," a masked Kelly O'Neal, 51, said as her leg was being pulled across her body during a recent session at a newly opened StretchLab studio in Centerville. Others cite some intangibles offered by assisted stretching during the coronavirus.

  • Kristi Noem won't sign bill banning biological boys from girls' sports

    South Dakota governor joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to explain the NCAA's role in her decision

  • In Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft, Vikings move up to land elite offensive lineman

    Could you imagine the Minnesota Vikings actually doing this in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Police-Free Schools Movement Faces First Major Test As Students Return to Classrooms After a Traumatic Year Away

    The pandemic had already forced students out of classrooms when George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer pushed school leaders nationwide to reconsider the role cops play on campuses. Now, as students trickle back into schools for the first time in a year in many places, including the city where Floyd […]

  • The Eagles should pursue former Steelers CB Steven Nelson in free agency

    Former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson would be a good fit for the rebuilding Philadelphia Eagles

  • Report: Philadelphia Eagles reach one-year deal with QB Joe Flacco

    Joe Flacco is headed to the NFC East.

  • NBA rumors: Trail Blazers active at 2021 NBA trade deadline, could pursue Victor Oladipo or Norman Powell

    It seems like the Trail Blazers are looking to make a splash move ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline.