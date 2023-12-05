Jets releasing Tim Boyle, signing Brett Rypien: reports

Tim Boyle is going from being the Jets' starting quarterback, to benched, to off the team entirely.

According to multiple reports, the Jets plan to release Boyle and sign Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

Boyle was the Jets' starting QB this past Sunday for the second straight week, but he was replaced in the middle of their eventual loss to the Falcons by Trevor Siemian.

Boyle had replaced Zach Wilson, who was benched after the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Bills in Buffalo.

New York's quarterback situation was already in disarray before the decision to release Boyle, with the team hoping to go back to Wilson in Week 14 but Wilson reportedly reluctant to step back in.

According to The Athletic, Wilson's hesitance to become the starter again has to do with fear of getting hurt while playing behind the Jets' porous offensive line.

Hanging over everything the Jets have done at quarterback this season -- and everything they'll do heading into 2024 -- is Aaron Rodgers, who has been rehabbing in an effort to return from his torn Achilles in record time.

But while Rodgers' practice window has been opened, it appears highly unlikely that he'll return to action this season unless the 4-8 Jets are somehow in playoff position when/if he's ready to be back under center.