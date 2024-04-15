Jets OT Austin Deculus signs tender

Jets offensive lineman Austin Deculus signed his tender Monday, according to the NFL's transactions report.

Deculus was an exclusive rights free agent.

The Jets claimed Deculus off waivers on Nov. 13 after the Texans cut him, but he did not play any snaps for the team last season.

Houston made him a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he played 39 snaps at left tackle last season. He also has played 31 career special teams snaps in 12 games over two seasons.

Deculus played nearly 3,400 snaps, mostly at right tackle, in his five seasons at LSU.