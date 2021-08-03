Jets OL Cameron Clark taken to hospital after scary neck injury

A scary scene unfolded at Jets practice Tuesday when offensive lineman Cameron Clark was carted off the field and left in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury.

Robert Saleh cut practice short after Clark left the field on a spine board. The coach didn’t go into details about the cause or severity of the injury, though Saleh did say that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities. He added that the team will know more later Tuesday.

Robert Saleh says Cameron Clark has a neck injury, and he will have more details in the coming hours: pic.twitter.com/wqH1Tu63T1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 3, 2021

Clark was taken to Morristown Medical Center, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Clark was set to be a backup lineman – likely a guard – in his second season after the Jets took him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He did not play at all last year due in part to a shoulder injury.

Two other Jets left Tuesday’s practice early with injuries. Backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga suffered a knee injury, but Saleh said that he doesn’t think it’s a “long-term” ailment. Defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga exited early as well, though Saleh didn’t know what the injury was when he spoke to reporters.

Zuniga missed a lot of time with a quad injury during his rookie season in 2020.

