Jets not planning to use franchise tag on Bryce Huff

As the NFL franchise tag deadline approaches, the Jets have given some insight into what they plan to do with it.

GM Joe Douglas spoke to the media Wednesday at the 2024 NFL Combine and said that the team isn’t planning on using the franchise tag on linebacker Bryce Huff.

“Bryce is an outstanding player and he definitely deserves this opportunity to see where he is in the open market,” Douglas said.

Huff, 25, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and just completed his fourth season with the team. In that span, Huff has amassed 17.5 sacks and 65 total tackles. However, the Memphis standout had a career year in 2023, picking up 10 sacks and 29 tackles (19 solo).

When asked if the Jets are going to have conversations with Huff’s representatives this week, Douglas did not confirm but said “there’s going to be productive conversations.”

Now that Huff is likely to hit free agency, it'll be interesting to see if the Jets can bring back their linebacker. One agent told SNY's Connor Hughes that Huff could sign a three-year deal worth nearly $15 million annually with close to $30 million guaranteed.

Even with an increased salary cap, the Jets have a lot of holes to fill especially on the offensive line, and Huff may fall by the wayside. But the Jets can also change their thinking and tag Huff before the March 5 deadline.

With the Jets expected to meet with a lot of potential free agents at the Combine, it's just a wait-and-see situation for Huff.

