Jets no longer have to deal with Stefon Diggs in division as Bills trade receiver to Texans

The Jets now have one less top wide receiver to contend with in the AFC East. That’s because the Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in 2025, the pick the Texans acquired from the Minnesota Vikings (Diggs’ original team, ironically) just a few weeks ago that landed the Vikings the 23rd pick in the draft. Buffalo is also sending a 6th this year and a 5th next year.

In nine career games against the Jets (eight with Buffalo, one with Minnesota), Diggs reached 100 yards twice, including 162 yards on eight catches in a 45-14 win back in November 2021. In the last two seasons, since the Jets drafted All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, Diggs had two games with at least 90 yards and two games with less than 40 yards. He scored one touchdown in those four games and three touchdowns in the nine games all-time against the Jets. In total, Diggs has 61 catches for 669 yards and three touchdowns in those nine games.

While the Jets no longer have to face Diggs twice a year, they will see him again in 2024. The Jets are scheduled to host the reigning AFC South champion Texans. That game already had starpower involved and now gets even more of a boost with the addition of Diggs.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire