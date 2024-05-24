Jets likely to have joint practice with Giants during preseason

As joint practices have become all the rage across the NFL to help teams prepare for the regular season during a shortened preseason, 2024 is no exception. The Jets will likely have a joint practice this preseason with the New York Giants during the final week of the summer phase.

During an OTA media session Thursday, Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll told the media about the team’s expected plans for their joint practices, one of which include the Jets.

The teams are expected to hold one joint practice leading up to their preseason finale on Saturday, August 24.

Brian Daboll said he anticipates that the #Giants will have joint practices with the #Lions and #Jets (one day) this year pic.twitter.com/bmlI9EDJZQ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 23, 2024

The Jets also will have preseason games against the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. It is unknown as of yet whether the Jets will have joint practices during these weeks as well. The Washington game is set for Saturday, August 10 at 12:00. The Carolina game does not have a date yet but should be somewhere between August 15-19.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire