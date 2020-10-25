Jets hold Josh Allen, Bills without a TD, still lose

The New York Jets took a 10-0 lead against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

They didn’t allow a touchdown all game.

They still lost.

Six field goals enough for Bills

Buffalo responded to New York’s 10-0 start with an 18-0 run — all on field goals — to secure an 18-10 victory. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Buffalo, but did little to quell concerns around an offense that’s been stifled since a red-hot 4-0 start that prompted whispers of an MVP campaign for quarterback Josh Allen.

But it was enough to beat the Jets, who dropped to 0-7 after failing to score in the second half. New York made a dramatic change to its offense Sunday with head coach Adam Gase reportedly giving up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

The decision appeared to yield success early on. New York scored a field goal on its first drive and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive on its third possession with a touchdown run from La’Mical Perine. But the second half was a disaster for the Jets and quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets offense hit a new low on Sunday. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Wheels fall off Jets offense

After throwing for 116 yards in the first half, Darnold connected on 1 of 9 second-half pass attempts for a grand total of 4 passing yards. The Jets got a first down on their first play of the second half. It would be their last that didn’t arrive via Buffalo penalty.

The Jets punted after four plays in a prelude to three consecutive three-and-outs. Their fifth and final possession of the half ended when Darnold threw an interception to Bills defensive lineman Jerry Hughes, allowing Buffalo to run out the clock for the win.

New York tallied four offensive yards after halftime while tallying 190 yards off offense for the entire game. Darnold completed 12 of 23 passes for 120 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked six times.

It all added up to a waste of a strong effort from the Jets defense and another loss for the only winless team in the NFL.

More from Yahoo Sports: