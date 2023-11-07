Jets’ gameday roster for Week 9 vs. Chargers

With the inactives announced for the Jets for Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York has their gameday roster set for the bright lights. The roster is typical to what it has been throughout the season. The same stable of running backs once again as Israel Abanikanda remains a weekly inactive. Randall Cobb is a healthy scratch this week and Jason Brownlee is back to being inactive after getting a taste of action last week.

Here is your full gameday roster for Week 9 as the Jets look for their fourth straight victory.

Quarterback

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Inactive: Israel Abanikanda

Wide Receiver

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inactive: Randall Cobb, Jason Brownlee

Tight End

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line

Elsa/Getty Images

Inactive: Dennis Kelly

Defensive Line

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inactive: Carl Lawson

Linebacker

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Inactive: Chazz Surratt

Cornerback

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Safety

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inactive: Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Specialists

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

K Greg Zuerlein

P Thomas Morstead

LS Thomas Hennessy

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire