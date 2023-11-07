Jets’ gameday roster for Week 9 vs. Chargers
With the inactives announced for the Jets for Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, New York has their gameday roster set for the bright lights. The roster is typical to what it has been throughout the season. The same stable of running backs once again as Israel Abanikanda remains a weekly inactive. Randall Cobb is a healthy scratch this week and Jason Brownlee is back to being inactive after getting a taste of action last week.
Here is your full gameday roster for Week 9 as the Jets look for their fourth straight victory.
Quarterback
Running Back
Michael Carter
Nick Bawden (FB)
Inactive: Israel Abanikanda
Wide Receiver
Malik Taylor (practice squad elevation)
Inactive: Randall Cobb, Jason Brownlee
Tight End
Offensive Line
Tackle: Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell (could start at right guard), Billy Turner (could start at right tackle), Carter Warren
Guard: Laken Tomlinson, Chris Glaser, Xavier Newman (practice squad elevation)
Center: Joe Tippmann
Inactive: Dennis Kelly
Defensive Line
End: Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald, Bryce Huff
Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Quinton Jefferson, Tanzel Smart, Solomon Thomas
Inactive: Carl Lawson
Linebacker
Inactive: Chazz Surratt
Cornerback
Michael Carter II (NB)
Bryce Hall
Safety
Tony Adams
Inactive: Jarrick Bernard-Converse
Specialists
LS Thomas Hennessy