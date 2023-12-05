Jets will dump Tim Boyle for Brett Rypien

The Tim Boyle era is over.

(There was one?)

Boyle, the No. 3 quarterback who became the starter after the Jets benched Zach Wilson, will be released by the Jets, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The Jets also will be signing quarterback Brett Rypien from the Seattle practice squad.

PFT has confirmed the transactions.

It's unclear whether Rypien or Wilson or Trevor Siemian (or Ken O'Brien) will start for the Jets on Sunday against the Texans.

In two games this season, Boyle completed 48 of 77 passes for 380 yards. He has one touchdown pass and four interceptions. He's averaging a paltry 4.7 yards per attempt, and his passer rating is only 56.2.

The move has separate symbolic meaning, given that Boyle was/is a friend and former teammate of Aaron Rodgers. Although it makes sense for the Jets to re-load the cannon for 2024, it makes no reason for the Jets to sign whoever Rodgers wants them to sign, given the performances of players like Boyle and receiver Allen Lazard this year.