Jets, Bills fight in tunnel after Sunday's game

The Jets didn't put up much of a fight on the field during Sunday's game in Buffalo, but they were a bit scrappier in the tunnel as they and the Bills made their way off the field at the end of the game.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that players from the two teams came together in a fight that started with Bills tackle Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons. The two players had also scrapped during the game with Dawkins picking up a personal foul for unnecessary roughness.

Hughes reports one Bills player yelled "and we beat that ass, too" as things got broken up after the game.

Both teams had been on frustrating runs coming into Sunday's game and the Jets' frustrations appeared to boil over a couple of times during the 32-6 loss. They'll try to regroup in time to face the Dolphins on Black Friday.