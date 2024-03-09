Jets 2024 NFL free agency and trade buzz: Eagles reportedly expected to 'aggressively pursue' Bryce Huff

Here's the latest Jets free agency and trade buzz during the 2024 NFL offseason...

March 9, 12:55 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to "aggressively pursue" linebacker Bryce Huff in free agency, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Huff, 25, had a career-high 10 sacks with the Jets in 2023, but the team opted to not use the franchise tag on the pass rusher, making him a free agent.

Huff signed with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Memphis. He has amassed 17.5 sacks and 65 total tackles over four seasons, including 29 combined tackles (19 solo) in 2023.

Russini noted that Philadelphia has "been shopping both Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick for the last few weeks," as the team looks to make a change and potential upgrade on defense.

One agent recently told SNY's Connor Hughes that Huff could sign a three-year deal worth nearly $15 million annually with close to $30 million guaranteed.