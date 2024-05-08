Advertisement

Jersey number revealed for newly-signed Chargers WR D.J. Chark

gavino borquez

To add a veteran presence to the wide receiver room, the Chargers signed D.J. Chark to a one-year deal.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Chark will don No. 9, which was formerly worn by now Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Chark wore No. 17 while he was with the Panthers and Jaguars and sported No. 4 during his time with the Lions.

