Jersey number revealed for newly-signed Chargers WR D.J. Chark

To add a veteran presence to the wide receiver room, the Chargers signed D.J. Chark to a one-year deal.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Chark will don No. 9, which was formerly worn by now Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Los Angeles Chargers WR D.J. Chark (@DJChark82) is wearing number 9. Last assigned to Kenneth Murray. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/eZ5mwJraVD — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 8, 2024

Chark wore No. 17 while he was with the Panthers and Jaguars and sported No. 4 during his time with the Lions.

