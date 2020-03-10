Jerry Jones: Wanted to be a part of Jimmy Johnson’s Hall of Fame weekend

The relationship between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former coach Jimmy Johnson has remained frosty since they parted ways in 1993 after a pair of Super Bowl titles.

But to hear Jones tell it now, he’s happy to offer his former coach a warm welcome to Canton this summer.

In a release coinciding with the Cowboys playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers, Jones issued a statement which suggests a bit of a thaw.

“We are very excited about being named to play in the Hall of Fame Game this year,” Jones said in a statement. “When we learned that Jimmy Johnson would be involved in the August [and not September] ceremony in Canton, we approached the Hall of Fame and expressed a strong interest in being a part of honoring his legacy and induction by bringing our team and Cowboys fans to Canton.”

Of course, their strained relationship has kept Jones from seeing fit to put Johnson into the team’s Ring of Honor, but a larger group of people without the same emotional baggage saw fit to enshrine him in the Hall of Fame.

