Jerome Tang silences Arkansas rumors

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It appears Jerome Tang will not be the next head men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas.

After reports surfaced on Friday that K-State’s head coach was the leading candidate for the Razorbacks’ opening, Tang seemingly cleared the air with a social media post Friday evening.

Tang posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, with photos and videos of him at Kansas State while the lyrics, “He’s not done with me yet… there’s so much more,” played over the video.

The Wildcats are 45-25 in two seasons under Jerome Tang. He is under contract at Kansas State through the 2029-30 season.

K-State picked up a commitment from a transfer guard on Wednesday.

