Jerod Mayo: QB a priority for us, but open to everything at No. 3

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said this weekend that it's a fair bet that the team will be drafting a quarterback this spring, but added that they will not slam the door on trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick.

The Patriots have the third overall pick and the same need for a quarterback that exists in Washington, so it's no surprise that Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo fielded similar questions and offered similar answers when asked about his team's plans. Mayo said the team is not "dead set" on taking a quarterback with their top pick next month.

"It's the priority right now," Mayo said to Steve Wyche of NFL Media. "But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the options are still open for us."

Jacoby Brissett signed with the Patriots this month and Mayo said "he could absolutely be our starter," although one imagines the odds are still greater that the Patriots still roll the dice on finding a long-term solution at the most important offensive position.