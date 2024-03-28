Jerod Mayo caught chatting up LSU coach Brian Kelly at Jayden Daniels’ pro day

The New England Patriots sent nine people to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ pro day on Wednesday. Patriots coach Jerod Mayo was also caught having a conversion with LSU coach Brian Kelly on the field.

Daniels has been discussed as a potential target for the Patriots with the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. The LSU star would revitalize the New England quarterback position. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 after throwing for 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

New England has met with multiple quarterbacks projected to go in the first round, which means they’ve clearly made the position a high priority ahead of the draft in April.

Jerod Mayo and Brian Kelly chatting after Jayden Daniels throwing session ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ pro day 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jn2Q7anuSN — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 27, 2024

There has been talk of the team possibly being open to trading down, depending on the offer. Nevertheless, the fact that they sent nine people to observe Daniels might hint at where the team is leaning.

