Jermaine Burton to rep Bengals at NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Popular Cincinnati Bengals rookie Jermaine Burton will be one of the names on hand at the NFLPAs annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles.

As reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, 40 rookies leaguewide were invited and Burton will be the only rep on hand for the Bengals.

With names like Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. set to attend, it says something about the third-round pick Burton’s popularity that he would get an invite, too.

Burton has a chance to contribute alongside the likes of the biggest invited names if he can win the starting job in the offense alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Here is a look at the full invite list for the event, which takes place on May 16-19:

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

