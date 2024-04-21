Jeremy Fowler: Jayden Daniels ‘intrigued’ by Minnesota Vikings

With the NFL draft less than a week away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. That includes the possibility of a top-flight draft prospect not playing for the team that drafts him.

In a recent segment on SportsCenter, ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler stated that there’s some real smoke behind the rumors that former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is unsure of the Washington Commanders. Currently, the Commanders sit with the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are in a prime position to draft the athletic quarterback.

According to @JFowlerESPN, the “smoke” with Jayden Daniels unsure of playing for the #Commanders is REAL. He also said he has real “interest” in playing for the #Raiders and “intrigued” with the #Vikings 👀 🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/hnB0dNtwqW — The Purple Persuasion (@TPPSkol) April 20, 2024

Fowler went on to state that Daniels has an interest in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and being reunited with one of his former coaches at Arizona State, Antonio Pierce. However, as Fowler mentions, the Raiders are unlikely to be able to trade up that far and get Daniels.

Then, Fowler mentioned that Daniels is “intrigued” by the possibility of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have a real need at the position, and unlike the Raiders, they have the assets to be able to move up for him. Currently, the Vikings have both the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s long been thought that the Vikings are a prime candidate to move up in the draft to grab a quarterback. Daniels would be an intriguing prospect for the team and an interesting fit in the offense that head coach Kevin O’Connell wants to run in Minnesota. Just how much fire is there to this smoke? We’ll find out on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire