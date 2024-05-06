Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs view Xavier Worthy as more than just a deep threat

The Kansas City Chiefs turned heads during the NFL draft, trading up from 32 to 28 with the Buffalo Bills to take former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy electrified the NFL Scouting Combine in March when he ran a 4.2-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time recorded.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that the Chiefs view Worthy as more than a deep threat and believe he can be utilized all over the field.

“As one person with the team told me, Xavier Worthy has speed that you can ‘feel’ but they love the football player as well, so they’re excited to have him in their packages on offense, getting him on the field.”

Heading into the draft, the main question surrounding the Texas product was about his weight holding up at the next level. However, Fowler has been told that Worthy’s top priority is to get his weight up during the offseason programs.

“Now, Worthy, I’m told, part of his focus is to get his weight up a little bit,” Fowler reported. “He’s been in the 160s. He told reporters in Kansas City he is trying to get closer to 175. So, officially bulk-up season over the next few months.”

Despite his stature, Kansas City’s coaching staff believes that Worthy is not just a one-trick pony and displays levels of toughness and physicality.

“The Chiefs don’t just love what he does on a track, they love what he can do on the field and his toughness specifically,” Fowler continued. “So, this is a player that should see the field right away.”

The wide receiver position was a major area of weakness for the Chiefs in 2023, and with Rashee Rice’s 2024 status in question, Worthy should see the field sooner rather than later.

