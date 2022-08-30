Jeremy Clements Racing levied L2 penalty, win ineligible for Playoffs

The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday.

Driver Jeremy Clements wheeled the vehicle to victory in Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, but the win will no longer count toward playoffs eligibility. The No. 51 was found in violation of Sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to the intake manifold.

Additionally, crew chief Mark Setzer has been fined $60,000 and the team was assessed the loss of 75 owner points, 75 driver points and 10 playoff points should it still qualify for the postseason.

Section K of the rule states that the intake manifold must conform to NASCAR templates, gauges, scales, fixtures and any and all other measuring devices; while Section U notes the floor of the intake manifold plenum must conform to the NASCAR Inspection Intake Manifold Plenum Plug Gauge.

In order to qualify for the 2022 Playoffs, Clements will need to win one of the final three races of the regular season before the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin on Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Daytona triumph marked Clements’ second career win.

The Xfinity Series is back on track for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).