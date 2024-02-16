Jeremiah Williams leads Rutgers men’s basketball to fourth straight win

During February, Rutgers men’s basketball has been unstoppable in the Big Ten. That continued Thursday night as Rutgers beat Northwestern 63-60 to register their fourth straight win in the month.

As Rutgers made clutch shots down the stretch, Jeremiah Williams continued to be a key piece. With the win, Rutgers is now 14-10 (6-7 Big Ten).

In his fourth game of the season, Williams scored 15 points and added five rebounds to his resume. He also got some help from Jamichael Davis, who scored 11 points and Aundre Hyatt, who scored 10. The talented trio were the only Rutgers players to score double digits.

Four games for Williams, and now four wins for Rutgers basketball.

As Rutgers recorded their sixth Big Ten win of the season, they took advantage of Northwestern’s mistakes. The Wildcats turned the ball over 15 times, which resulted in 16 Rutgers points. That was the difference as Rutgers held onto their slim lead as the clock winded down to zero.

While Tuesday night did not go as planned for Northwestern, there were still a few positives for them to take from this game. Boo Buie had a big game leading all scorers in points with 27. He also hauled in five rebounds in 39 minutes of action.

With another win in the books, Rutgers will shift their focus to Minnesota. They are set to take on the Golden Gophers on February 18 at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers have gone 3-2 in their last five games.

