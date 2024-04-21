Jeramiah McCloud decommitts from Mississippi State football 2025 recruiting class

Defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud has decommitted from Mississippi State football, he announced Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. He's a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the 2025 class who committed to MSU on Jan. 21.

Since his original committment, McCloud's recruitment has heightened. He has recevied offers from LSU, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Auburn, Georgia and Southern California in the last three months.

McCloud is a product of Havana, Florida, who attends Gadsden County High School.

The Bulldogs now have three commitments in coach Jeff Lebby's 2025 signing class. Four-star quarterback Kamario Taylor is the highest-rated player among the trio. Linebacker AJ Rice and punter Jack Richardson are the other two commits.

Lebby is entering his first season with MSU after spending the last two years as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator. He was hired in November to replace Zach Arnett.

