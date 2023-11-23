Jenna Nelson stands alone: Dickinson High's solo star on Class A All-State Team

Nov. 22—DICKINSON — Jenna Nelson is Dickinson High's A1 sniper from the outside, boasting a record of more than 300 kills in the season and consistently leading in hits for her squad. Those qualities, plus her exemplary leadership skills, earned her a spot on the Class A All-State second team, making her one of three sophomores selected for this honor.

"Getting kills is like a big momentum getter, so my goal every time we were down was to get that kill to bring the team up," Nelson said. "It was really a whole team effort. Cecilia, my setter, was a huge help. I couldn't do any of these things without her."

Nelson's performance was all-around fantastic, dominating with 325 kills, nearly double her team's runner-up. She also recorded 35 blocks, 21 aces, and 259 digs. Her pivotal role during high-octane moments in the season showcased her desire to be in the center of the action, building momentum for her team with each swing.

The collective goal among the senior class for the Dickinson High volleyball team was to leave behind a hardworking and winning mentality. Nelson, along with sophomores Cecilia Homiston and Lexi Bradley, embodies that goal. As a setter and hitter since their freshman year, both Homiston and Nelson quickly developed and played as veterans in their young careers. Homiston achieving a career 1000 assists in the late season greatly influenced Nelson in her own achievements.

The season's end also marked the first completed year for head coach Taylor Hafner. Hafner's development in the younger players and drive for a winning legacy earned her the WDA's Coach of the Year.

"It was a huge difference with the new coach. She was great and taught us a ton of things," Nelson said. "Going forward, our goal is to not only make it to state but do well at state. Having us three [returning] and a ton of younger girls is going to be huge. It will be fun to see how things go."

Nelson will be a junior next year, although she has been playing like a senior all season long. As a sophomore, she also stepped more into a leadership role and was never afraid to be vocal in the huddle.

Both her offensive power and acute aim put her on the all-state roster, but her positive interaction with her teammates between each rally will equally help her and her team reach new heights in this new era. When answering how it felt to achieve her first all-state honor, she became gleeful, spoke mostly of her team, and said the award will serve as a motivator to achieve more in the coming years.

"Losing in that WDA round is definitely going to build us," Nelson said. "Knowing that we have to work harder to make it to that tournament next year. So I think it will make us all better and more determined."