Jefte & Kelly near Rangers moves - gossip

Liam Kelly left Rangers in 2018 and joined Motherwell in 2021 [SNS]

Brazilian left-back Jefte, the 21-year-old whom Rangers agreed to buy from Fluminense in January while he was on loan to Apoel Nicosia, is on his way to complete medical tests and join the Ibrox club. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Jefte's arrival could be quickly followed by Liam Kelly's return to Rangers, with the goalkeeper out of contract at Motherwell. (Sun)

Jose Cordoba wants a move to Norwich City instead of Rangers despite the 22-year-old centre-half having agreed a preliminary deal to join the Ibrox club from Levski Sofia. (Gong.bg)

Oscar Cortes says he is talking to his agents, current club Lens and Rangers about his future after the 20-year-old winger's loan at Ibrox was cut short by injury but stresses he has not given up on his dream of playing for Real Madrid one day. (Glasgow Times)

