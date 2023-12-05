Jefferson football star and Clemson commit Sammy Brown wins this national football award

Jefferson football star Sammy Brown has been named the 2023 High School Butkus Award Winner, given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

The senior linebacker/running back and five-star Clemson commit put together a stellar final season with the Dragons, leading them to the state playoff semifinals, a 5A-Region 8 championship and 13-1 overall record.

This season on defense he recorded 153 tackles (80 solo and 12 for loss), one sack, two interceptions, a pass deflected and three blocked punts.

He shined offensively, too, piling up 2,289 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns on 255 carries, completed two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown and had 11 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns — 41 total scores.

He also punted 23 times, with seven landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 75 yards.

"It's a joy and a privilege," said Jefferson coach Travis Noland of coaching Brown. "I've been blessed to coach a lot of good players in the past and he's one of the best, if not the best, high school football players I've ever seen. What he has done throughout this playoff run, putting so much on his shoulders and being able to respond the way that he has, it's been amazing, really. It's been a joy and a pleasure and a privilege to be part of his life and have him be part of our program."

More: Clemson commit Sammy Brown injured in Jefferson football's semifinal loss at Creekside

Brown intends to enroll at Clemson in January to prepare for spring practice. He left Jefferson's semifinal loss at Creekside last Friday after hurting his ankle in the second half — he called it a "probable sprain" and said he isn't injured longterm.

"It is a great honor to be able to achieve 2,000 yards (rushing) this year," Brown said last week. "First off, I want to give all the honor to the offensive line. They have worked their butts off this season, and they give me huge holes to run through. My achievement is simply a reflection of this offense clicking on all sectors, so it’s great to see the whole team profiting."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jefferson football star Sammy Brown wins 2023 High School Butkus Award