Jefferson defense dominates in homecoming drubbing over Mitchell

Jefferson's Dawson Sechser (32) runs for the touchdown during the first quarter at Howard Wood Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jefferson’s defense played like they wanted to make a statement during the Cavaliers' 63-0 win over Mitchell on Friday night.

The Cavaliers' defense forced five turnovers in the second quarter, three of which they ran back for defensive touchdowns. The defense picked off four passes – two of which were pick-sixes – and one fumble which they ran back for a touchdown, and they scored on every forced turnover. Junior defensive back Kalaho Lyongola came up with two of those interceptions.

"We emphasize turnovers and getting into the football, and they did that so we're really happy with those guys," Jefferson football coach Vince Benedetto said.

Senior running back Dawson Sechser returned two punts for touchdowns in the first – his longest was a 90-yard return – totaling 155 yards off punt returns alone.

"Dawson's been making plays back there all year," Benedetto said. "Dawson's a playmaker wherever we put him on the field. So, we expect to use Dawson more on offense as the year goes on."

Jefferson's Kalaho Lyongola (2) jumps over Mitchell's Nathan McCormick (14) at Howard Wood Field on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The offense could hardly get on the field for sustained stretches in the first half. At halftime Mitchell’s time of possession was 19 minutes compared to just 4:50 for Jefferson, but the Kernels trailed 56-0.

The few times the offense did make it onto the field, Amanuel Schmaus made a couple of big runs, including a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Schmaus ended the game with 66 rushing yards.

"Winning wasn't the goal," Benedetto said. "It was getting better, and we got better in practice this week. I think we got better tonight. So, I feel like we're in a good place after a tough loss a couple of weeks ago."

Up next, the Cavaliers will take on No. 2 O'Gorman at McEneaney Field on Friday, Sep. 29

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Jefferson football cruises to win over Mitchell