Jeff Pash will retire from league office

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash is stepping down.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Commissioner Roger Goodell has informed all teams that Pash has "decided to begin planning for his retirement."

He will remain in the job while the NFL searches for a replacement.

Pash joined the league office in 1997. When Goodell became Commissioner in 2006, he retained Pash in that role.

He has been heavily involved in the efforts of the league to make the game safer.

Goodell's memo invites teams to recommend candidates to replace Pash. The possibility that Goodell will retire in 2027 could make the job less desirable, given the potential that the next Commissioner will want to hire a new general counsel.

Or maybe the new general counsel could parlay the position into consideration to succeed Goodell.

This assumes that he'll retire in 2027. Plenty around the league think he'll stay indefinitely.