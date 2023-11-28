JC men to open Region XIV play by hosting Navarro Thursday

Nov. 28—Region XIV play is scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Jaguars of Jacksonville College are scheduled to battle Navarro's Bulldogs at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

JC will bring a 3-4 record into the fray, while Navarro is (6-3).

The Jags last played on Nov. 21 when Dallas College-Brookhaven handed the Jags a 106-70 loss in a game that took place in Farmer's Branch.

Navarro torched Dallas College-Mountain View, 112-80, in its last outing Monday evening.

The Jags will enter play Thursday averaging 84 points a game while shooting 43.2% from the field, 28.7% from behind the arc and 65.8% from the free throw line.

The JC men average 43.3 rebounds per game.

Navarro is averaging a hefty 94.7 ppg and is shooting 49.5% from the field, 32.7% from downtown and 76.7% from the charity stripe.

The Bulldogs from Corsicana average 41boards an outing.

Freshman-guard/forward Donovan Holcombe leads JC in scoring (14.2 ppg) and in rebounding (8.0 rpg).

Anthony Riggans, a sophomore forward, puts in 12.4 ppg and hauls in 8.4 rebounds a night.

Jared Duplechain has also played well this season. The freshman guard is averaging 11.8 ppg.

Freshman Ronnie Harrison is the leading scorer and rebounder for Navarro. He is averaging 17.3 ppg and 9.5 rpg. Harrison is draining 69.5% of his shots from the field.

JC will wrap up the week with a 2 p.m. game Saturday versus Trinity Valley in Athens.