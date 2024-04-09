JC Latham set to visit with Bears this week

During the league meetings last month, Bears General Manager Ryan Poles suggested the team would consider players at three positions as selections with the ninth overall pick in the draft.

Wide receiver, edge rusher, and offensive tackle were those spots and the team is set to spend time with a player who fills the last of those roles. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Alabama tackle JC Latham is scheduled to meet with the Bears on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Latham has also visited with the Cardinals and Titans after wrapping up a two-year run as a starter on the right side of the line for the Crimson Tide. He said earlier this year that he believes he can play on the left side as well and hopes teams will consider him at that spot.

The Bears have met with the top receivers in the draft in recent days as well and Latham's former teammate Dallas Turner is one of the edge rushers they will be getting to know before things get underway in Detroit later this month.