JC Latham center of massive draft-day trade in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The Chicago Bears are technically on the clock, as the franchise holds the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While there’s plenty of focus on that selection, which many believe will end up being star USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, many have forgotten that they have enough draft capital to make some draft-day moves.

According to Peter Schrager of NFL.com, the Bears may not want to wait long to make a splash and secure some offensive line help to ensure their new franchise quarterback is protected.

In Schrager’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft, the Bears trade up to No. 15 in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to select former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC Latham.

“After piling up more draft capital by trading back, the Bears still land a stud offensive tackle. Latham could be the second OT taken on draft night — some teams like him that much. If the board falls this way, Chicago adds a big, pedigreed bookend who can join last year’s first-round tackle, Darnell Wright, in protecting the new franchise quarterback, Caleb Williams.”

There’s no guarantee that Latham will be available at No. 15. however, if he is, it would be a wise move to trade up and land him before another team gets one of the biggest steals of the evening.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire