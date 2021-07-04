JB Nelson is Penn State’s latest JUCO commitment from Lackawanna College

The Lackawanna College pipeline has struck again. On Friday, Penn State received a commitment from offensive tackle JB Nelson, who will join the Nittany LKions as a junior college transfer from the Scranton-based program.

The 6′-5″, 320-pound offensive tackle committed to Penn State after making an official visit last week, which followed the official offer extension from the program earlier in June.

Nelson will play this fall for the JUCO program and will be a part of Penn State’s Class of 2022, which is shaping up to be a pretty nice haul. The addition of a JUCO offensive lineman who has taken advantage of the JUCO experience to improve his game and physical stature should bode well for the Nittany Lions.

Nelson is the second Lackawanna College player to be included in Penn State’s Class of 2022. In May, Lackawanna College safety Tyrece Mills announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions for the Class of 2022. So Nelson will have a familiar face to keep him company when he makes his move to Happy Valley.

