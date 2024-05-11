Jayson Tatum’s teammates defend the Boston Celtics star’s recent slump

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been getting a lot of flack for his mediocre play in the Celtics’ recent postseason run in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. But even if that criticism is justly deserved given the urgency of the situation Boston is currently in, the St. Louis native’s teammates had his back after a ho-hum Game 2 performance this past Thursday (May 9) night.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday, backup floor general Payton Pritchard and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla all defended Tatum for his poor shooting, but are they secretly concerned behind closed doors?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discussed Tatum’s shooting struggles during the playoffs on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire