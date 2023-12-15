Jayson Tatum, classic car collector? A look at the Boston Celtics star’s one pricy hobby

All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a lot better known for his skill on the court than the St. Louis native is for his hobby of collecting classic cars, but has assembled a collection that would turn even a Los Angeles Lakers fan green with envy.

Despite not boasting the extravagant lifestyle of some of his peers in the NBA, Tatum’s selection of vehicles reflects a taste for class and style. Just to name a few examples of his car choices, we can include a customized 1968 Ford Mustang GT390, a Mercedes AMG G63, and the luxurious Rolls-Royce Wraith for starters.

As he navigates the streets, whether in the classic Mustang, versatile Mercedes, or the epitome of luxury in the Rolls-Royce, Jayson Tatum certainly knows how to roll in style.

To hear more detail about those classic cars, check out the clip embedded above from the folks at Clutch Points.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire