Jayson Tatum on Boston winning 60 games for the first time since the Celtics’ 2008 title

When the Boston Celtics crossed the 60-win threshold with a 135-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on their own home court this past Wednesday night, star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was well aware of the gravity of the situation in his postgame walk-off interview with ESPN.

“Seven years into the NBA now, you learn to appreciate the process,” explained the St. Louis native moments after locking up the best record in the league for the 2023-24 season. “All the while, we want to hang a banner, but you can’t skip steps. Winning 60-plus games and clinching the best record in the league, it’s a big deal.”

“But, you’re going to have to win some games on the road in the playoffs to do what you want to do, so I see both sides (of whether the focus ought to solely be on winning an NBA title),” added Tatum.

New episode of @CelticsLab on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS



We caught up with @Ky_Carlin for what Embiid’s return means for a potential Celtics-76rs playoff series.



Plus, how to react when you’re overreacting



🍀🧪🫛 on 📺: https://t.co/CBUQT0f0rs



Sponsored by: @PrizePicks — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) April 3, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire