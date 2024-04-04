Boston Celtics decimate the Oklahoma City Thunder 135-100 as Kristaps Porzingis dominates on both ends

The Boston Celtics have not played well against the Oklahoma City Thunder over the course of the last several seasons. But on Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Celtics manhandled the Thunder to the tune of 135-100. To be fair to Oklahoma City, they were without two of their most important players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

The win was the 60th of the Celtics’ 2023-24 NBA season, and it cemented Boston as the owners of the best record of that season in the process. All around, it was one of Boston’s more complete victories of their current campaign.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive into the win for the Celtics on one of their most recent episodes. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire